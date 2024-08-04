Dindigul cops accused of illegally seizing cash from bar, departmental inquiry on

DINDIGUL: A department-level inquiry has been launched against two police personnel of the prohibition wing on Saturday, after CCTV footage of the officers allegedly seizing money kept at a liquor bar in Dindigul city was widely circulated in Madurai and Dindigul districts.

According to sources, sub inspector Muthu Kumar and constable James of the Dindigul District Prohibition Wing entered a liquor bar at Natham in Dindigul, and allegedly seized Rs 40,000 from a carton box. The money is said to have been collected via liquor bottle sales. Besides, the CCTV footage also showed the personnel seizing Rs 400 cash from an elderly man's trouser.

After the incident garnered attention, the police personnel were accused of conducting illegal search operations, sources added. When contacted, Superintendent of Police (Dindigul) A Pradeep, who acknowledged the CCTV footage, said the incident occurred last week, and the two police officers had gone to raid the bar.

"They (Muthu Kumar and James) seized cash and liquor bottles from the facility. An FIR was also registered in this regard. However, we have launched an inquiry to ascertain whether the cash and items seized from the bar were mentioned under the details filed in the FIR. If there is any mismatch, appropriate action will be taken against the officers," the SP said.