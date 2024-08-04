Four linked to nationwide job racket arrested from Bengaluru

PUDUCHERRY: In a significant breakthrough, the Puducherry cyber crime police have arrested four people from an apartment in Bengaluru in Karnataka for their alleged involvement in a nationwide job scam that defrauded over 3,400 people. The accused, identified as Shubham Sharma (29) and Niraj Gurjar of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Deepak Kumar (28) of Nawada in Bihar, Raj Gound (23) of Basti in Uttar Pradesh, were part of an extensive cybercrime network operating across multiple states.

The investigation was launched following a complaint from Ramesh Kumar, an engineering graduate from Lawspet. Kumar had contacted a mobile number listed on a Facebook advertisement offering job opportunities abroad. He was promised an executive job in Canada with a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month and was subsequently asked to pay for various expenses, including a visa (work permit), medical examination, and insurance.

Believing the promises, Kumar deposited a total of Rs 17.71 lakhs into multiple bank accounts over time. However, after receiving no response for a while, he complained with the Puducherry Cyber Crime Wing.

A team led by Inspector B C Keerthy went to Kolkata and was able to trace the fraudulent bank accounts to Murshidabad in West Bengal. However, they discovered that the address and Aadhaar number linked to the account holder were fake. The police then traced the four suspects to an apartment in Bengaluru, where they were apprehended.