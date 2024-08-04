Govt data: Vanniyars enjoying over 10.5 per cent share within MBC reservation

CHENNAI: The data shared by the state government in response to a query under the RTI Act has shown that the Vanniyar community, which has been advocating for a 10.5% internal reservation within the MBC quota, is already receiving benefits exceeding this percentage in education and employment.

A government statement, citing the RTI data, said from 2018 to 2022, 4,873 MBC students secured MBBS seats, of which 2,781 were from Vanniyar community, accounting for 11.4%. In postgraduate medical courses, out of 1,363 MBC students who got seats, 940 were Vanniyars, accounting for 13.5%. Similarly, in TNPSC Group-4 recruitment from 2012 to 2022, 26,784 candidates were appointed, of which 5,215 were Vanniyars (19.5%). For Group-2 jobs, 2,682 candidates were selected, including 270 from the Vanniyar community which amounts to 11.2%.

Of the 1,919 sub-inspectors appointed between 2013 and 2022 through Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, 327 (17 %) were Vanniyars. In the deputy collector cadre, as of September 1, 2023, there were 63 Vanniyars (11.6%) out of 542 deputy collectors.

Appointments through Teachers Recruitment Board revealed out of 3,044 PG assistant teacher appointments, 383 (17.5%) were Vanniyars.

The statement said the Vanniyar community is benefitting over 10.5 % within the 20% MBC quota introduced by the late CM M Karunanidhi in 1989. Thus, providing 10.5% quota, as demanded by PMK, could adversely affect the community with lesser representation, it added.