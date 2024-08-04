Indian scientists design indigenous Turtle Excluder Device mandated by US

THOOTHUKUDI: Five years after the US imposed a ban on importing wild-caught shrimps from India, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and ICAR - Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) have designed and fabricated an indigenous Turtle Excluder Device (TED) to suit the trawlers' fishing nets. The US ban, which was imposed citing the non-fixing of TEDs on trawler vessels, had significantly affected the country's forex trading (Rs 4,500 crore) annually.

As per the Marine Fishing Regulation Acts (MFRAs) in the maritime states of India, the usage of TED has been insisted for fishing nets of mechanised trawler vessels in order to allow bycatch sea turtles to escape. However, Indian fishermen predominantly avoided fitting TEDs citing enormous loss of catch, which eventually led to the ban. It may be noted that bottom trawlers mainly catch shrimps found in the seabed, and sea turtles, an endangered species, are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The US officials, during their inspections in 2018 and 2019, which were conducted on behalf of the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP), had confirmed that the Indian fishermen did not attach TED on their fishing nets. Following this, the US imposed the ban on export of Indian wild-caught shrimps to the country on the grounds that the TED did not meet the NMFS-US dimensions, and were not being fixed in mechanical trawlers.

Subsequently, the shrimp exports plummeted from 1 billion USD in 2017-18 to 454 million USD in 2022-23. The ban also reduced the unit export value of wild-caught shrimps to 5.68/kg from 9.87/kg, which also resulted in depriving the livelihood of a large chunk of fishermen. It is worth noting that India is a leading exporter of shrimp, while the US market remains a top importer of the species.