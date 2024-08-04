Madras HC bins government order, sets woman convicted of infant’s murder free

CHENNAI: Quashing an order of the Tamil Nadu Home department denying premature release of a life convict, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the superintendent of Puzhal prison to release her within two days of receipt of the order.

The court passed the orders while hearing a writ petition filed by Manikandan, husband of the convict Poovarasi, who had contended that she was eligible for a premature release based on a November 2021 G.O, allowing release of convicts who had completed 10 years of actual imprisonment as on September 15, 2021, subject to certain conditions.

The 2011 G.O. was announced as a one-time measure in commemoration of the 113th birth anniversary of former TN chief minister CN Annadurai. In October 2023, the government issued a G.O. and rejected her claim for early release based on the 2021 G.O, citing her involvement in the heinous crime of murdering a three-and-a-half-year-old child and that her case had not been recommended by the state level committee for consideration.

Another reason for the government rejecting Poovarasi’s claim was the contention that the 2021 G.O. was only for those who were eligible for release as on September 15, 2021 and that it could not be extended later to persons even if they fulfilled the requisite conditions on a later date.