Minister Duraimurugan sees centre’s hand after CWMA gives nod for Mekedatu DPR

SALEM: PWD Minister Duraimurugan has raised doubts on the stance by the centre on the Mekedatu dam issue as the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has allowed preparation of a DPR.

“A few days ago CWMA allowed the preparation of a DPR for the construction of Mekedatu. Usually, CWMA does not intervene in such matters and it is CWC that makes these decisions. CWMA’s role is to ensure that our share of the water is provided, they have no authority to comment on Mekedatu dam. In both the judgements, the courts have not commented on Mekedatu dam. I have strong doubts that the Centre is behind this,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after inspecting the Mettur dam on Monday. “The state government will never allow the construction of Mekedatu Dam in Karnataka. As a key riparian state, the consent of the Tamil Nadu government is a key requirement for constructing the dam. Previously, they had prepared a DPR and attempted to request CWC for construction. However, after objections, it was scrapped,” he added.

On the surplus water scheme, Duraimugan said, “The Avinashi- Athikadavu scheme will start functioning in one or two months. The delays are due to prolonged legal battles. As far as the Mettur integrated scheme is concerned, it would be extended till Mecheri. This should have been done when the project was implemented.”