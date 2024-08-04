Shift people on Cauvery banks to safer places: EPS

ERODE: The government should shift people living in the low-lying areas along the banks of the Cauvery River to other places, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district on Saturday. He visited the people affected by the floods in Kumarapalayam and provided relief aid.

Meanwhile, the release of water from the Mettur dam into the Cauvery river was reduced to 70,000 cusecs on Saturday.

Speaking to newspersons at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, Palaniswami said, “The surplus water released from the Mettur dam has now caused flooding in the Cauvery river. Due to this, the people living in the low-lying areas along the banks of the Cauvery have been affected. In particular, in Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam areas of Namakkal district, and in Bhavani and Kodumudi areas of Erode district, water has entered houses. This has thrown the normal life in the area out of gear.”