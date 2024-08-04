Shopkeepers pour acid on trees on Cross Cut Road in Coimbatore: Activists

COIMBATORE: Some shopkeepers on the Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram here are suspected of trying to destroy trees and greenery on the stretch by deliberately throwing away garbage and pouring acid on them.

The 900-metre stretch of the Cross Cut Road is the busiest road in Coimbatore city due to the presence of several large shopping stores and commercial complexes.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) had recently developed the stretch by widening the pedestrian pathway and establishing a pavement for the public. Ample spaces were left for the trees on the pathway and iron grills were installed around the trees for watering.

Environmentalists and social activists alleged traders and shopkeepers have been destroying these trees by throwing garbage around the trees and setting them on fire. Social activists also complained that some shopkeepers have also been pouring chemicals and acids on the trees to destroy them and later chop them off to get a good display for their shops or buildings.

Activists urged the district administration and other officials to initiate criminal action against such shopkeepers and also conduct a meeting with all the shopkeepers on the Cross Cut Road and warn them of the consequences.

"This issue has been going on for a long time. Many traders including the public are throwing away garbage around the trees and turning them into dump bins. The lack of enough dust bins on the stretch is also one main reason for this. Also, some traders are pouring acid on trees to make the trees wither away. Strict action is needed against these traders in Gandhipuram," said S Sivaraja, an environmentalist and a member of the Coimbatore district green committee.