Trains cancelled, diverted in Madurai division

MADURAI: In view of engineering works under the Madurai division, the Southern Railway has announced the cancellation and diversion of several train services in August 2024.

The Madurai-Ramanathapuram Passenger (06653) leaving Madurai at 12.30 pm on August 5, 6, 8, 9, and 11, as well as the Ramanathapuram-Madurai Passenger (06654) departing from Ramanathapuram at 11 am on August 5, 6, 8, 9 and 11, have been fully cancelled.

Similarly, the Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express (16128) leaving Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on August 4, 5, 8 and 10 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchy skipping stoppages at Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manaparai. However, additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikudi.

The Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express (16127) leaving Chennai Egmore at 9.45 am on August 8 will be diverted to run via Pudukkottai, Manamadurai, Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Manapparai, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan, Kudal Nagar and Madurai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Karaikudi and Manamadurai.

Likewise, Mayiladuthurai-Sengottai Express (16847) departing from Mayiladuturai at 12.00 pm on August 8 will be diverted to run via Pudukkottai, Manamadurai, and Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Vadamadurai, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan, Madurai, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam and Kalligudi. Additional stoppages will be provided at Karaikudi and Manamadurai.

Further, the Tiruchy-Karaikudi DEMU (06829) scheduled to leave Tiruchy at 10.15 am on August 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, will be rescheduled to leave Tiruchy at 2.30 pm (delayed by 4 hours 15 minutes).