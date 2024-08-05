10 students from Tiruchy model schools secure seats in top colleges

TIRUCHY: A total of 12 students from government schools in Tiruchy are among the 447 students across the state to have secured admissions in renowned universities and colleges, according to the district education department.

Of the 12 students, ten hail from model schools in the district. The remaining two, N Kalairasan and M Rohini, are students of a government school and a tribal residential school in Pachamali, respectively.

While Kalairasan secured a seat in the B Tech Metallurgical and Materials Engineering course at NIT Nagpur, Rohini has been admitted to the B Tech Chemical Engineering programme at NIT-Tiruchy.

Among those from model schools, N Guna secured a place at NIT-Kozhikode, R Muhilraj will attend NIIT-Kancheepuram and S Srihari has been admitted to IIT-Mandi. Three others from model schools have been accepted into the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) in Chennai.

While K Ramu has secured a seat for the BSc Hotel Management course at the Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition, Chennai, M Ramana has been admitted to the School of Excellence in Law, Chennai. Notably, S Malarvizhu, a female student, will join the Al-Bukhary International University in Malaysia.

Besides, three students in the list are persons with disabilities (PWDs). S Srihari, who was recently honoured by Chief Minister MK Stalin, initially studied in a government school in Tiruchy. His performance in the Class 10 exams led to his selection for a model school near Ammapettai, run by the state government, from which he graduated in the academic year 2023-2024 .

Srihari, who hails from Lalgudi, said, "Every morning, we attended one and a half hours of special online classes for JEE and weekly tests for the past two years. Our teachers provided JEE exam references and tailored our learning accordingly."

Meanwhile, district education department officials and model school coordinators are expecting a significant increase in enrolment as the counselling process is ongoing.

Officials have credited the focused coaching in model schools for the students' success. They believe the model school experiment has yielded positive results and will continue to produce excellent outcomes.