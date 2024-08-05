5,000 moved to safety in Kollidam, steps assured to address flooding

MAYILADUTHURAI/TIRUCHY: Inspecting villages in Kollidam block of the district which was inundated following heavy flow in Kollidam river over the past few days, Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan on Sunday assured the residents of measures soon to address the recurrent flooding.

Pointing to plans by the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department to assess the damage to banana, cotton and vegetable cultivation from the inundation, the minister also assured disbursement of compensation for affected crop.

According to sources, around 5,000 villagers from the block have been shifted to seven relief camps.

During the inspection at the affected villages of Nathalpadugai, Muthalaimeduthittu and Vellamanal, which continue to be under water, residents complained to the minister that the requests they had placed with the government after similar flooding in 2022 remain unfulfilled.

Clarifying on the grievances, Minister Meyyanathan told media persons, “Work for setting up cyclone shelters in Muthalaimeduthittu and Nathalpadugai is about to commence. As per people’s demands, roads will soon be laid under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).”

Meanwhile, the quantum of water discharge from the Mettur dam decreased to 73,673 cusecs on Sunday. While the dam’s storage level stood at 120 feet, the inflow was 73,673 cusecs. A total of 70,084 cusecs is being released into the Cauvery, PWD officials said.

The water realised at the Mukkombu barrage stood at 81,000 cusecs, with 28,200 cusecs and 52,500 cusecs being diverted into the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, respectively.