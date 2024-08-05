Anna University identifies 676 ‘ghost faculty’, to bar 20

CHENNAI: A detailed probe by Anna University into the ghost faculty scam has revealed that as many as 676 teachers were working as full-time faculty in multiple engineering colleges simultaneously in the academic year 2023-24. Around 20 of them were habitual offenders who were on the payrolls of more than 10 colleges and have resorted to the practice at least for the last two years. The university has decided to blacklist these faculty.

According to university sources, in the previous year (2022-23) the number of faculties working in multiple colleges was 686. The university has drawn these conclusions after a scrutiny of the 52,500 teachers’ database.

The figures assume significance as earlier the university had cited that 211 faculty members were involved in duplication and filling in for 2500 teachers while the social organisation, Arapoor Iyakkam, which busted the scam had identified 353 fake faculties. When asked how the number of fake faculties rose from 211 to 676 now, the varsity officials said it was the result of a thorough probe.

“We have found that one faculty member was on the payroll of 22 colleges and his name featured in last year’s list also. Such cases show that these faculty members have been doing such fraud year after year. No leniency will be shown to such teachers and we will debar them from teaching at any of the affiliated colleges of Anna University,” said Vice Chancellor R Velraj.

He further stated that the faculty members will be given a chance to explain their situation before initiating action against them. The varsity officials said that in a phased manner the names of the faculty members will be uploaded on the official website of the university creating awareness among the 433 affiliated engineering colleges against hiring them.

Notably, the university has issued show-cause notices to 295 engineering colleges found involved in the ghost faculty scam and they are asked to send their replies by August 5. “So far, over 80 colleges have sent their replies. After Monday, we will start analysing the replies and decide the further course of action,” added the vice-chancellor.