Over 761 shops selling illegal tobacco products sealed in TN, Rs 1.3 crore collected in fines

MADURAI: With nearly 761 shops sealed for selling illegal tobacco products over the past six months in the district, residents, as well as councillors, appreciated the action by the food safety department in Dindigul.

According to official records, over 3,200 kilograms of banned tobacco products were seized between November 2023 and June 2024, and penalties to the tune of Rs 1.30 crore were levied.

Speaking to TNIE, CS Raj Mohan, a ward councillor from Dindigul town said, “Illegal tobacco sale is a major issue here, and the sellers primarily cater to youngsters and college students. Illegal tobacco products are mostly sold in small shops. We support the action taken by the food safety department.”

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam (Dindigul) secretary K Mubarak told TNIE, "There are many isolated pockets in rural segments of Dindigul district, especially in areas such as Vedasandur, Vadamadurai and Natham. As most are small, petty shops, they are difficult to track by the police and the food safety department. Moreover, the profit from selling illegal tobacco products is thrice as much when compared to normal food products, tempting some persons to indulge in such trade. We welcome the decision to seal these shops.”

Elaborating on the action, FSSAI Designated Officer Dr T Kalaivani said, "The action was taken based on directives issued by the food safety department of Tamil Nadu. With help from police personnel, we carried out inspections at over 15,000 places and found hundreds of shopkeepers selling banned tobacco products to youngsters, migrant workers and locals. Many shops were found indulging in the practice regularly, and the fines collected were higher than in Madurai district. Some shops were also sealed for three months.”