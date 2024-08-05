Pocso accused youth beats victim’s dad to death in Tamil Nadu; held

KRISHNAGIRI: Months after being released on bail in a Pocso case, a 24-year-old allegedly beat to death the man, whose daughter he had been booked for sexually assaulting, near Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri district on Saturday night. The accused fled the spot, taking the 17-year-old girl with him, police said. He was arrested from Bengaluru on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased, Selvam (name changed), was a daily wage labourer from Kelamangalam. His daughter was known to the accused, G Venkatraj, for a few years.

In November 2023, Selvam filed a complaint against Venkatraj for raping his daughter. A case was registered under Sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act and Venkatraj was arrested.

He came out on bail in January first week, and according to police, continued a relationship with the minor.

On Saturday night, Venkatraj met the girl near her house and Selvam, who saw them talking, got into a heated argument with the accused.

As per police, the argument escalated and the youth beat Selvam to death using a log before fleeing with the girl.

Accused arrested from Bengaluru

Based on a complaint from Selvam’s sibling, the Kelamangalam police registered a case against Venkatraj under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Selvam’s body was sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. A special team, headed by Denkanikottai Deputy Superintendent of Police K Shanthi, was formed and the accused was arrested from Bengaluru.

Sources said the girl is also in police custody. Further investigation is under way. Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai visited the scene of the crime on Sunday morning.