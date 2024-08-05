Tiruchy villagers facing supply woes forced to cross national highway to fetch water

TIRUCHY: Inadequate water supply in ARK Nagar, part of the Panaiyakurichi panchayat in the district, is forcing its residents to cross the busy Chennai-Madurai national highway to fetch water. As a result, we risk our lives daily, say residents.

Home to around 300 families, ARK Nagar's water woes have worsened despite development efforts since 2010. The village relies on a single borewell, and a 10,000-litre water tank has been defunct due to poor maintenance, rue residents.

While some rely on RO water purifiers and packaged water for cooking and consumption, those who cannot afford it have to fetch water from Sarkarpalayam and Sanjeevi Nagar about 1 km away, navigating hazardous spots on the national highway and its service road.

In what came as a relief, the panchayat constructed an overhead tank with a capacity of 60,000 litres last year, ensuring water supply three days a week. However, the supply has been inconsistent for months, despite repeated complaints to panchayat officials and the Thiruverumbur block development officer, residents said.

"Water supplied by the panchayat is insufficient. People crossing the highway for water are at constant risk, leading to frequent accidents and disputes with residents of nearby villages. Packaged water is not a viable solution for us due to health issues such as vomiting and diarrhoea," a 70-year-old resident of ARK Nagar told TNIE.

He added, "Carrying water on two-wheelers is perilous for people like me. Even a minor slip can be fatal. The area also lacks public taps. We urgently need reliable water supply to prevent a major mishap." When contacted, a Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) official in Tiruchy clarified, "ARK Nagar under Panaiyakurichi Panchayat is not included in the Thiruverumbur combined water supply scheme.

Though we supply water, it doesn't reach the village tank due to its height." "The panchayat will build a sump in the village to store water and funds have been allocated for it. The construction will commence soon," said Varalakshmi Jayakumar, a ward member. A senior official from the rural development department in Tiruchy also assured to look into the issue.