Water scooters, speedboat to thrill tourists at Lake Pykara Boat House in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: A speedboat and two water scooters were introduced by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) at the Boat House at Lake Pykara on Sunday. Tourism Minister K Ramachandran dedicated the five-seater speedboat and water scooters on Sunday after inaugurating the boat house road in the presence of Nilgiris district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru.

The speedboat costs Rs 4.5 lakh and the two water scooters cost Rs 8.5 lakh. The TTDC operates 26 boats, including 17 motorboats with eight seats, one 10-seat motorboat, one 15-seat motorboat, and seven motorboats with three seats for tourists.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said the number of tourists visiting the lake would increase further with the introduction of the new boats.

“We have been taking various initiatives to increase tourist footfall by improving facilities at the Ooty Boat House and Pykara Boat House,” the minister noted.

TTDC Regional Manager M Guneswaran said the road to the Pykara boat house was closed for the last three-and-a-half months due to road restoration works.

“Water scooters are available at Valankulam in Coimbatore and Muttukadu in Chennai. We have introduced it in the hills for the first time. `1,300 will be charged for a tourist for a 10-minute ride. We have trained drivers for the water scooters,” said Guneswaran.

On Sunday, TTDC collected close to Rs 1 lakh through entrance fees and renting of boats.