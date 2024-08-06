FSSAI test finds excessive chemical content in broken wheat products

COIMBATORE: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has initiated a testing of wheat products, specifically Samba broken wheat, produced by some major firms in western Tamil Nadu.

The action was prompted by allegations of excessive use of chemicals for preservation beyond the permissible limit set by the FSSAI.

Preliminary lab tests on some samples confirmed the presence of chemicals beyond the permissible level, said sources. Detailed analysis is on as the manufacturing units have appealed the initial findings, the sources added.

Samba broken wheat has become an important part of the healthy diet in southern states. Recently, the sales of broken wheat have increased, but there have been claims on social media that the Samba broken wheat (Samba Rava) being manufactured and sold in Tamil Nadu contains chemical components to preserve them from insects.

This has raised concern, especially among regular users, including people with health issues like diabetes, who consume broken wheat recipes daily.