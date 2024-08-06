FSSAI test finds excessive chemical content in broken wheat products

COIMBATORE: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has initiated a testing of wheat products, specifically Samba broken wheat, produced by some major firms in western Tamil Nadu.
The action was prompted by allegations of excessive use of chemicals for preservation beyond the permissible limit set by the FSSAI.
Preliminary lab tests on some samples confirmed the presence of chemicals beyond the permissible level, said sources. Detailed analysis is on as the manufacturing units have appealed the initial findings, the sources added.
Samba broken wheat has become an important part of the healthy diet in southern states. Recently, the sales of broken wheat have increased, but there have been claims on social media that the Samba broken wheat (Samba Rava) being manufactured and sold in Tamil Nadu contains chemical components to preserve them from insects.
This has raised concern, especially among regular users, including people with health issues like diabetes, who consume broken wheat recipes daily.
The FSSAI has collected samples from manufacturing units not only in Coimbatore but also districts across the state like Tiruppur and Erode. Some reports have confirmed the presence of chemical ‘insecticide’ beyond the permissible limit, a chemical known to cause severe lung issues and be dangerous for children, the sources added.
When asked, the FSSAI designated officer for Coimbatore district, K Tamilselvan, said, “Following the collection of samples, a set has been sent for test, and another set is retained for further testing during the appeal process. In the preliminary tests, some samples showed traces of chemicals. However, there is a provision for the manufacturer to challenge the results in the appeal process. Once the chemical mix is confirmed in the final report, appropriate action will be taken against the manufacturing firm”.
Some news reports and messages claiming chemical presence in such products are not about products from the Coimbatore district but those obtained from other districts, he clarified.