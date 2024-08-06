Petrol bomb hurled at Edappadi police station in TN

SALEM: A petrol bomb was hurled at the Edappadi police station in the district in the small hours of Tuesday by an unidentified man, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Two men approached the Edappadi police station at about 4 am today and one of them threw a petrol bomb which landed on the verandah of the police station, they said.

The police constable on duty doused the fire immediately and no one was injured in the incident.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to trace out and nab the miscreants.