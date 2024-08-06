SCs of Sankaralingapuram demand demolition of discriminatory wall

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Sankaralingapuram in Vilathikulam taluk staged a protest against the demolition of a discriminatory wall and the recovery of an encroached government 'poramboke' land from people belonging to a dominant caste, which was being used as a pathway. The protest has been going on since July 24.

The SCs with the support of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Athibagavan Buddhar Ilaignar Narpani Manram, went on an indefinite protest condemning a wall that divides settlements of people belonging to SC communities and dominant castes. The demand also extended to the restoration of an encroached pathway.

According to sources, the revenue records from 1954 revealed that the 29 acre of land, on which the settlements are present, has been categorised as government 'poramboke' land. However, revenue officials had issued patta, and a case in this regard is pending in court.

"SC people belonging to the Paraiyar community have been living here for the past 200 years, and due to caste-related oppression, they embraced Christianity in 1930. However, the people of dominant castes have encroached the pathway leading to a local church to hinder movement of the Dalits," said Murasu Tamilappan of VCK, who has been heading the agitation at the Buddha grounds in the village for the past 13 days.



As the revenue officials have not made any official announcement, the VCK has announced to raise black flags and stage road blockade protests in 16 places on August 15.