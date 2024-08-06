Sri Lankan Navy takes 22 TN fishers into custody

THOOTHUKUDI: The Sri Lankan Navy seized two deep sea fishing mechanised vessels and reportedly took 22 fishermen of the Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour into custody for alleged violation of the IMBL here on Monday.

The fishers were apprehended at Neduntheevu and escorted to Kankesam port for inquiry.

However, officials claimed that they are yet to receive official communication.

According to sources, two fishing vessels carrying 22 fishermen had ventured into the sea for deep sea fishing on July 21 and 23. The Navy allegedly surrounded the vessels at Neduntheevu on charges of fishing in the Lankan waters on Monday.