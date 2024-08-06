Time not ripe to make Udhayanidhi Deputy CM, says Stalin

CHENNAI: In what is perhaps his first public response to the speculation surrounding Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation as deputy chief minister, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the time is not ripe yet.

Stalin was on a visit to Kolathur Assembly constituency to inspect various infrastructure projects being undertaken when a journalist asked about ‘requests strengthening’ for Udhayanidhi’s elevation. In a terse reply, Stalin said, “It may be strengthening, but it is not ripe yet.”

His response came amidst recent rumours that Udhayanidhi would be elevated as deputy CM before the chief minister’s planned visit to the US later this month. Highly placed party sources had, however, said that no such decision was taken by the CM.

When asked about the elevation during a function of DMK’s youth wing on July 20, Udhayanidhi told the media that the decision has to be taken by the CM. Speaking at the function, he had said that the post of party’s youth wing secretary would be the one closest to his heart even if moved to different positions.

Stalin’s response shuts lid on Dy CM rumours

Dismissing rumours about his elevation, Udhayanidhi had said all ministers are deputies to the CM. Stalin’s response on Monday has put a lid on the rumours, at least for the time being. It should be recalled that earlier this year, in a letter to party cadres in January, Stalin had dismissed similar rumours surrounding his health and Udhayanidhi’s elevation as lies spread by rumour mongers.