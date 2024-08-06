TNERC forms six-member panel to oversee wind, solar power grid operations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has formed a 12-member state power committee (SPC) for the first time to oversee grid operations and matters related to wind and solar power in the state.

According to a TNERC order, Tangedco chief engineer (grid operation) has been appointed as chairperson and the superintending engineer will serve as member secretary.

The role of the SPC will be in line with forecasting, scheduling and deviation settlement. TNERC also ordered Tangedco’s state load dispatch centre to formulate operating procedures and business rules for the SPC.

A Tangedco official told TNIE, “Southern regional power committee plays a major role in coordinating grid operations between power utilities in southern states. This SPC will monitor operations including power purchase, forecast, schedule, disputes between the utility and stakeholders within Tamil Nadu. It will conduct meetings once in three months.

To ensure grid stability, power generators must provide electricity to the utility as per agreement. Sometimes, Tangedco receives too little or too much power, causing disputes between the utility and stakeholders. The panel will address such deviations.”

SPC members will also review the state energy account, including power purchase and grid operations.