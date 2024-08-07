CM Stalin seeks panel’s help on finance, administrative reforms

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the State Planning Commission (SPC) to recommend ways to improve the financial resources of the state government and simple administrative reforms that would ensure the benefits of the schemes to all without any delay.

He was addressing the fifth meeting of the SPC. “The recent report of NITI Aayog has given immense joy. If we have financial resources, we can devise many more schemes. So, spell out the ways to improve the financial resources.”

Stalin also requested the SPC to organise a grand conference in Chennai to highlight the objectives and achievements of the Dravidian model of governance. He said in the meeting, experts from various fields and those from the media could present their research papers.

He said Tamil Nadu is free of poverty, and serious communicable diseases. “There is no village without road connectivity, electricity connection, drinking water and schools. We have made all districts self-sufficient. Tamil Nadu has grown as a front runner in education, agriculture and infrastructure.” he said.