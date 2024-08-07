CM Stalin seeks panel’s help on finance, administrative reforms

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the State Planning Commission (SPC) to recommend ways to improve the financial resources of the state government and simple administrative reforms that would ensure the benefits of the schemes to all without any delay.
He was addressing the fifth meeting of the SPC. “The recent report of NITI Aayog has given immense joy. If we have financial resources, we can devise many more schemes. So, spell out the ways to improve the financial resources.”
Stalin also requested the SPC to organise a grand conference in Chennai to highlight the objectives and achievements of the Dravidian model of governance. He said in the meeting, experts from various fields and those from the media could present their research papers.
He said Tamil Nadu is free of poverty, and serious communicable diseases. “There is no village without road connectivity, electricity connection, drinking water and schools. We have made all districts self-sufficient. Tamil Nadu has grown as a front runner in education, agriculture and infrastructure.” he said.
“I expect new innovative thoughts and plans. I request you (SPC) to pay attention to the sectors which have not drawn attention so far and devise new schemes. Besides, if there are new suggestions to make the ongoing schemes better, please tell us. Also, monitor whether the suggestions made by you are being implemented.
Last time, you made certain suggestions for improving the question papers for college students. Check whether these suggestions are carried out. Similarly, the SPC should monitor whether its suggestions on agriculture, forests, and climate change are taken care of,” Stalin said.
The CM recalled that the SPC vice chairman had given 16 reports that explained how the schemes of the state governments have been implemented efficiently. “I treat your reports as a mark sheet (on the government).
Through these reports, we came to know about the reach of the CM’s Breakfast Scheme..The monthly honorarium to women has enhanced the economic freedom of women. Though we get these feedback from the people, the SPC is providing these to us statistically”.
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, SPC Vice Chairman J Jayaranjan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials and members of SPC took part in the meeting.
Jeyarajan later inaugurated the Centre for Innovation in Governance. A first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the centre aims to foster an innovative ecosystem in governance in the state.