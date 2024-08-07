K Kailashnathan takes oath as L-G of Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Kailashnathan was sworn as the Lt. Governor at a simple function held at Raj Nivas on August 7.

Kailashnathan was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court D Krishnakumar on Wednesday. Kailashnathan is the 25th Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

After more than three years, Puducherry got a full-time Lt. Governor. After Kiran Bedi moved out of Puducherry in 2021, the Union Territory has had only Lt. Governors with additional charge.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker of territorial assembly R Selvam, Ministers and officials of the administration were present at the occasion.

He was felicitated by the Acting Chief Justice, Chief Minister Rangasamy and Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan.