Kanimozhi takes Lankan atrocity, agriculture insurance issue to parliament floor

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi while addressing the parliament, urged the union government to find a solution for the Sri Lankan navy's frequent arrests of Tamil fishermen and confiscation of their boats.

Addressing the Lok Sabha speaker, Kanimozhi charged that the Sri Lankan navy has confiscated as many as 27 mechanised vessels belonging to Tamil people in 2024 alone. She added that nearly 177 Indian boats in their custody for the past many years have been nationalised.

"Even yesterday, two boats belonging to Thoothukudi's Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour were confiscated by the Lankan navy, and 22 fishermen were arrested", Kanimozhi said.

Kanimozhi appealed to the speaker to find a solution to save Tamil fishermen who were continuously enduring the torture of the Lankan navy, she said.

The parliamentarian also pointed out the existing delay in releasing crop insurance relief.