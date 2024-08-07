Madurai AIIMS delayed due to JICA funding, says Health Min Ma Subramanian

MADURAI: Claiming that the funds from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is delaying the AIIMS Madurai project, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian blamed former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for not questioning the central government on the source of funding.

“When all other AIIMS projects in the country are directly funded by the Union government, why AIIMS in Madurai is based on the funds from JICA ? If he (EPS) had got the funds directly from Union government, the project would have been complete by now.”

Speaking to media, he said, “When we, along with representative of the central government, met JICA officials in Japan for funding and construction of AIIMS Madurai, the officials said they will release the funds based on the progress of the project. So, we conveyed this to the centre”

On the developments in the health sector, the minister said there are over 10,999 health centres including primary health centres and health sub centres in TN, out of which, over 2,500 facilities are functioning in rental premises, and many buildings housing the facilities are in dilapitated condition.

“Around 19 facilities were inaugurated in Ramanthapuram district. A large facility for pediatric care and research has been constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore on Government Rajaji Hospital premises, and drainage system and recycling facilities worth Rs 3.60 crore is being constructed on the same premises. An accident trauma ward with 60 beds, worth Rs 9.20 crore, is under way in Melur Government Hospital, and 90% of its works have been completed,” he said.

“Around 18 health facilities (PHCs) worth Rs 66.86 crore are being constructed in Madurai district alone. New PHCs are being built at Samayanallur, Chekkayarunai, Katchati, Thummakundi, Alanganallur, Vikramanagalam, Melakal and Milket. Health sub centres are currently being built in Karuppayurani, S Puliyamkadi, Anthakaraipatti, Perukudi and other spots. These facilites will be opened soon,” he added.

The minister also inaugurated six facilities worth Rs 1.60 crore, including Rs 60 lakh worth PHC in Kalendri, health sub centres in Sakkudi, T Andipatti, Vellaripatti and Uchappatti in Madurai district.