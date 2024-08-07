Residents, activists opposed setting up of stone quarry in TN's Viralipatti village

MADURAI: Residents of Viralipatti, representatives of various farmers' associations and environmental activists opposed the establishment of a stone quarry in Viralipatti village during a public hearing held in Vadipatti taluk on Tuesday.

Residents of Viralipatti submitted in the petition that their major source of income is farming. However, nearly 40 stone quarries were functioning in and around their village, depleting groundwater levels in the area, which indirectly led to crop loss, shortage of drinking water, atmospheric pollution because of dust particles, and health complications. They further urged authorities to stop the construction of the quarry, which would make their village a desert.

Representatives of farmers, Environmental Activist Mukilan, Kambur Selvaraj, and Nethaji said the 10.5 acre of land proposed to construct the stone quarry is against the Site Criteria and Tamil Nadu Minor Minerals concession Rules 1959 section 36(1), as there are several approved housing sites and water channels situated within a radius of 300 m.

They further urged authorities not to permit the proposed stone quarry, as officials allegedly submitted false documents to obtain approval. They added that if the stone quarry is set up, it could lead to natural disasters like the Wayanad landslide tragedy.

Madurai RDO Shalini, TN Pollution Control Board District Engineer Gunasekaran convened the hearing.