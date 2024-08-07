Sri Lanka court asks three TN boat drivers to pay 40L each or spend a year in jail

CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan court has sentenced three boat drivers of Rameswaram to undergo one-year imprisonment or pay a fine of 40 lakh Sri Lankan Rupee each for allegedly entering the Sri Lankan waters in violation of International Maritime Boundary Line on June 23.

The court on Tuesday also ordered the release of 19 fishermen, and extended the custody of nine other fishers, sources said.

The three boat drivers identified as Kaliswaran, Karuppaiah and Jegan have been taken to prison after the verdict, sources said. The 19 fishermen released by the court were handed over to Indian embassy officials for being sent back to India.

About nine Rameswaram fishermen, who were arrested on July 23 for IMBL violation, were produced before the court and their custody was extended till August 20.

Condemning the court order, representatives of fishermen associations of Rameswaram, along with DMK MPs and TN Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday to urge the Union government to get the fishers and drivers released.