Stop investors from moving out of Tamil Nadu: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the DMK government should take immediate steps to prevent investments in textile industry from moving to other states like Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement, Palaniswami said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Coimbatore and Tiruppur in the last week of July and signed agreements with Tiruppur Exporters Association, Southern India Mills Association and Indian Cotton Federation. These agreements have paved the way for investments in textile industry moving to other states.

As per the agreement, a cotton development board will be established in Madhya Pradesh and the area of production of extra long staple cotton will be increased. According to textile industry, power tariff for industrial units has been hiked thrice and the government failed to take action to prevent unstable cotton price, Palaniswami said.

In another statement, Palaniswami expressed shock over a Molotov cocktail being hurled at a police station in his native Edappadi in Salem district on Tuesday. “Every time we think law and order cannot get any worse, a much worse incident takes place under this government.

Chief Minister MK Stalin should be ashamed of creating such a situation wherein criminals do not fear the police department. Industrial units are moving to other states as the government has failed to maintain law and order,” Palaniswami said.