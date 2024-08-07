TN Ministers Ramachandran, Thennarasu to face trial in disproportionate assets cases: Madras HC

CHENNAI: In a significant order that is likely to have legal and political ramifications, the Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside the orders of a trial court, discharging incumbent Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu of DMK from two separate disproportionate assets (DA) cases filed against them.

The court sent the cases back to the trial court and ordered it to conduct trial expeditiously to take the cases to their logical conclusion.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who had initiated the suo motu revision cases after finding issues in the manner in which the ministers were discharged by the trial court, delivered the verdict.

Restoring the cases on the file of the trial court, which is the special court for cases under Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), Principal District and Sessions Court of Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district, the judge ordered that the ‘final closure report’ filed in the cases by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) be treated as a ‘supplementary report’.

“As prima facie materials are available to frame charges, the special court shall proceed to frame charges, and thereafter, proceed in accordance with the law,” he said in the order.

Consequently, Justice Venkatesh, dismissed the discharge petitions filed by the ministers and the other accused persons in the case.

He directed Ramachandran and the other accused in his case to appear before the special court on September 9, 2024 and Thennarasu and the others accused in his case to appear on September 11, 2024 to furnish bonds with or without surety.

The trial court was further directed to ‘conduct the trial on day-to-day basis’ and dispose the cases as expeditiously as possible. However, he added that the High Court has not commented on the merits of the case, and therefore, the cases can be decided by the special court ‘without being influenced’ by any of the comments.