Nagai-Lanka passenger ferry service to be relaunched soon, says operator

NAGAPATTINAM: The relaunch of the passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka may take place soon as the new operator, which had originally announced the maiden voyage of ‘Sivagangai’ in the route for May this year but put it off indefinitely, has now informed the arrival of the ferry at Nagapattinam Port. An official announcement on the ferry’s maiden voyage will be made in a week’s time, the operator stated.

A representative from the ferry operator, IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited, said, “All the compliance requirements pending for the maiden voyage of ‘Sivagangai’ have been met. We are in the process of working out remaining formalities. We will announce the official date for the maiden voyage and the commencement of ferry services in a week.”

On Tuesday, ‘Sivagangai’ arrived at Nagapattinam Port. Confirming its arrival, the representative from the ferry operator said, “We are currently working on sea trials between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai.”

It may be noted that the Chennai-based IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited stepped in as the new operator of the international ferry service after KPVS Private Limited, which launched operations between the countries on October 14, 2023, through the ferry, ‘HSC Cheriyapani’, suspended it soon after citing monsoon.

After six months of dormancy, IndSri took over and scheduled the service relaunch through ‘Sivagangai’ to May 13. The date was, however, rescheduled twice citing delay in delivery of the ferry and pending compliance requirements before the voyage was put off indefinitely. The operator subsequently refunded the ticket fee to customers.