Protest over no drinking water supply; my ward being ignored, says AIADMK councillor

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding the corporation officials to resolve the drinking water crisis in their area, residents of Kulavanigarpuram led by AIADMK’s Tirunelveli corporation councillor S Amutha staged a road blockade with empty pots on Wednesday.

The councillor alleged that her ward was being ignored by the corporation officials as she is from the opposition party.

The protesting residents claimed that they had not received drinking water for 11 days.

“At least 500 families in Kulavanigarpuram, Mela Kulavanigarpuram and Gandhipuram in my ward limits have not been getting drinking water regularly for the past two years. Although I submitted a petition to the mayor and the corporation commissioner and even raised the issue during the corporation council meeting, the issue was not resolved. In the Melapalayam zone, of the 16 wards, 15 wards do not have any water issues. The corporation is ignoring my ward as I am from the opposition. While other wards got cement roads almost entirely, only four roads have been laid in my ward,” Amutha told TNIE.

The AIADMK councillor also alleged that water mixed with sewage was being supplied in her ward. "This has led to various health issues for the people in my ward. Due to the drinking water shortage, the corporation officials supplied water through trucks. People, especially the elderly, find it difficult to collect water from these trucks. Those who wait for the truck are unable to go to work on time. School and college students have to help their parents collect water after taking leave," she added.

Over 100 residents staged a protest, and many of them sat on the road, blocking traffic movement. Police personnel and corporation officials of Melapalayam zone dispersed them, assuring an uninterrupted drinking water supply.