Relocate wild animals as attacks on the rise, says farmers of Dindigul district

DINDIGUL: An increase in wild animal attacks at farmlands in Kannivadi, Ottanchatram and Vathalagundu has proven to be a headache for farmers and villagers in Dindigul district. Meanwhile, farmers have sought for the animals to be relocated to ensure the safety of their crops.

According to official data from the forest department, 510 incidents of wild animal attacks were recorded between March 2023 and April 2024. This includes attacks by elephants, Indian gaurs and wild boars, leading to crop damage. Nearly Rs 1.13 crore was given in total as compensation by the forest department.

Speaking to TNIE, B Raja (50), a farmer said, “I own several tracts of farmlands in Palani, located on Pattaparai road in Ayakudi. Since my farmland is located just 3 km away from the hills, it attracts wild animals, including Indian gaurs and elephants. Every week, herds of elephants destroy the coconut plantations. I have lost more than 10 acres of coconut trees. Though I love elephants and do not blame the animals, I am unable to bear the financial loss caused by the elephants.”

Tamilnadu Farmers Protection Association (Dindigul) Coordinator K Vadivel said, “All animals, including elephants, create havoc in farmlands in Palani and Ottanchatram. Since most of them arrive in herds, it is nearly impossible to drive them away. Not just elephants, wild boars and Indian gaurs also create trouble. As Indian gaurs are especially strong, it is difficult to drive them away.”

A top official from the horticulture department said, “Palani taluk contains several vegetable farms. Coconut farms are spread over 4,500 hectares, while guava plantations are spread over 1,200 hectares and mango orchards over 1,500 hectares. Similarly, drumstick cultivation is spread over 200 acres, while more than 1,000 hectares are utilised for cultivating other vegetables. However, wild animal attacks are deeply affecting these crops.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the district forest department (Dindigul) said, “We are readily offering compensation for damage. The first level of assessment is made by the village administrative officer and agriculture officer. Later, a final assessment is done by forest rangers of particular zones. Such assessment may take time. Moreover, the volume of compensation issued here is higher than other districts in the Western and Southern zones.”