Tamil Nadu forest officials sensitise loco pilots to elephant behaviour

COIMBATORE: In an effort to sensitise loco pilots to elephant behaviour, the state forest department has started taking classes. A group of loco pilots working under the Palakkad railway division has been attending the classes every week at the Puthuppathy control room.

Sources said between Walayar and Madukkarai railway stations, a three-kilometre stretch in railway line B and a 1.8 km stretch in railway line A have been identified as crucial points where elephants move frequently. Though the speed restrictions for trains is 45 km/h at night, loco pilots reduce it further to prevent mishap.

A senior official from the Coimbatore forest division said, “Our field-level staff will flash torchlight towards the engine, and the loco pilot will reduce the speed. Moreover, our staff would chase the animal away from the track. The loco pilots had also shown interest in learning the behaviour of elephants.

We have completed three weeks of training so far. Moreover, the information related to the elephant movement near the tracks would be informed to the station master through the WhatsApp group that we formed in which station masters and engineers are members. Later, the station master will inform the loco pilot through their walkie-talkies.”

Since February, when the AI cameras started functioning, more than 800 elephants have been diverted from approaching the tracks. Palakkad Railway Division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi who inspected Palakkad and Madukkarai routes on Wednesday, said Rs 18.99 crore was allotted to implement elephant intrusion system on this stretch as it will stop the elephants from entering into both A and B lines.

This system utilises cutting-edge technology, combining optical fibre networks with artificial intelligence-based elephant detection systems. It detects elephants near the railway track and promptly alerts the station master and train drivers to prevent mishaps. The project will be completed by December 2024.

He added, “The division has also initiated a significant step towards elephant protection by installing solar fences along a

5 km stretch between Kottekkad and level crossing No. 156, at a cost of Rs 28 lakh. This installation is part of the ongoing efforts to prevent elephant intrusions and improve the overall safety along the railway tracks.”