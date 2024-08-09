‘Abandoned’ Manjolai workers cook gruel on road

TIRUNELVELI: Alleging that they are unable to afford groceries after losing their jobs at the private tea company, former workers of the Manjolai estate gathered together and cooked gruel on the roads of Oothu, Manjolai and Naalumukku on Thursday.

It may be noted that the private firm, whose 99-year lease period of the estate ends in 2028, had relieved its workers under VRS on June 14 this year. While the state has been taking steps to shift the workers to the plains, the latter have been demanding authorities to permit them to remain in the hills and create job opportunities there.

DMK councillor S Stalin, who organised the protest in Oothu, said the state has abandoned the workers. “Those (workers) who received retirement benefits have spent the money to repay debts. Others have been devoid of income for the past 55 days. So, we gathered and cooked ‘kanji’ using ration rice to satisfy our hunger,” he said.

“Though an MP, MLA, superintendent of police, sub-collector and other officials met with us recently, we are yet to receive any assistance,” a resident of Naalumukku alleged.

Meanwhile, a case filed by the Manjolai natives is pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC. As stated by the workers, they are entitled to receive protection under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 since they have been residing on the hills for over 90 years.