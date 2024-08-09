CM Stalin to launch Tamil Pudhalvan in Kovai on August 9

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme, a flagship programme of DMK government, in Coimbatore on Friday. The scheme will provide Rs 1,000 per month to boys entering higher education after completing classes 6 to 12 in government schools or in Tamil medium of instruction in government-aided schools. The state government has already allocated Rs 360 crore for the current financial year for implementing the scheme.
The programme is an extension of the Pudhumai Penn Scheme under which Rs 1,000 per month is being given 3.28 lakh girls. The number of boys who may benefit under Tamil Pudhalvan scheme may match the girl beneficiaries. There will be no cap on the number of students from a family who can apply for the scheme, and all eligible students in a family will individually get the aid.
The students who receive this assistance should pursue higher studies in educational institutions in TN and the course should be recognised by the government. Those pursuing correspondence courses and studying in educational institutions that are not recognised by the government are not eligible under the scheme. Along with the allocation of funds, the government has also issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of the programme.
An official release said 7.72 lakh students complete Class 12 in TN every year. The state’s Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education is higher than the national average. Under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, Rs 100.11 crore was allocated for 2022-23 and Rs 271.66 crore for 2023-24. For the current year, Rs 370 crore has been allotted and so far Rs 95.61 crore has been sanctioned.
State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu general secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu told TNIE, “From a student’s perspective, it is a huge assistance to pursue higher studies. Extending this scheme to the students of aided schools is also a welcome step. However, to get the best out of the scheme, vacancies in teacher posts in colleges must be filled at the earliest.”
“The scheme will help the children from vulnerable communities, especially ST and SC students. The practice of sending boys for work when compared to girls is also higher. After Covid-19, several students discontinued their schooling to go to work in textile companies. It is good that the government is taking steps to address the issue. This scheme will encourage them to pursue graduation,” said R Karuppusamy, founder of READ NGO that works with tribal children.