CM Stalin to launch Tamil Pudhalvan in Kovai on August 9

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme, a flagship programme of DMK government, in Coimbatore on Friday. The scheme will provide Rs 1,000 per month to boys entering higher education after completing classes 6 to 12 in government schools or in Tamil medium of instruction in government-aided schools. The state government has already allocated Rs 360 crore for the current financial year for implementing the scheme.

The programme is an extension of the Pudhumai Penn Scheme under which Rs 1,000 per month is being given 3.28 lakh girls. The number of boys who may benefit under Tamil Pudhalvan scheme may match the girl beneficiaries. There will be no cap on the number of students from a family who can apply for the scheme, and all eligible students in a family will individually get the aid.

The students who receive this assistance should pursue higher studies in educational institutions in TN and the course should be recognised by the government. Those pursuing correspondence courses and studying in educational institutions that are not recognised by the government are not eligible under the scheme. Along with the allocation of funds, the government has also issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of the programme.