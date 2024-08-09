Madras High Court: Closing temple sans rituals amounts to imprisonment of idol

MADURAI: Observing that an idol housed in a temple must be treated as a living being, and closing the temple without the customary rituals would amount to its ‘imprisonment’, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered the reopening of Sri Muthalamman and Sri Mariyamman Temple in Uthapuram village of Madurai district.

Justice GR Swaminathan was hearing a petition filed by one G Pandi, seeking to prevent the Madurai district administration from stopping the Vellalar (Pillaimar) Uravinmurai from opening the temple and granting permission to conduct the daily poojas and rituals to the deities.

The district administration submitted that the temple was closed by the Pillaimar community on their own, and they did not pass any closure order or lock the temple. They also said the temple was a public temple and was not maintained by the HR&CE department. Persons irrespective of caste can offer their worship and participate in the annual festival, the district administration submitted.

The court said that as long as there is no practice of untouchability or any practice that infringes on people’s rights, a temple cannot be closed or shut indefinitely. It is as much the devotee’s right to offer worship as the right of the deity to be worshipped with rituals. Even prison inmates are fed properly and their necessities are met, but in this case, the deity has been deprived of the dues, the court stated.