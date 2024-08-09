Seven arrested for hunting, cooking palm civets in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: As many as seven persons were arrested for allegedly hunting and cooking two palm civets in Poothamalai in Dindigul here on Thursday morning. The accused were identified as Chellapandi (30), Ganeshan (37), Marudapandian (28), Gopalakrishnan (41), Nattrayan (40) Manoharan (32), and Nagamani (28), natives of Kodaikanal.

According to sources, the forest department received inputs about a group of persons killing palm civets by shooting them using a gun at a farmland in Poothamalai. Subsequently, a team of forest personnel led by forest ranger K Raja rushed to the location and spotted the accused cooking palm civets in their kitchen. They seized the meat and arrested the individuals, who later confessed to the crime.

Further, the officials seized guns, mobile phones, knives, a walk-talkie, car and utensils from the spot. It is learnt that two others - Kannappan (55) and Kalimuthu (24) -- who allegedly shot the civets, had fled the place. A case has been registered and all the arrested individuals were remanded to Palani Sub Jail.