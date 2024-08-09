Sri Lanka Navy arrests 33 fishermen from Pamban, seizes four boats

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy seized four country boats and arrested as many as 33 Indian fishermen hailing from the Pamban region for alleged violation of the IMBL here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the arrested fishermen were escorted to Thalai Mannar and will be handed over to Puthalam fisheries officials for further proceedings.

Speaking to TNIE, Rayappan, a leader of country boat fishermen association in Pamban, condemned the Lankan Navy’s act and added, “We had raised these issues with the external affairs minister the other day, and were assured of proper action. However, now, our fishermen have been arrested by Sri Lanka again. Immediate action must be taken to ensure their release.”

Lankan court releases 7 Indian fishermen

Ramanathapuram: After several custody extensions, a Sri Lankan court on Thursday ordered the release of seven Indian country boat fishermen, who were arrested by the Lankan Navy for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line. As many as three country boats were impounded and 25 fishermen hailing from Pamban and Nambuthalai regions were arrested by the Lankan Navy on July 1, and later sent in judicial custody.

Of them, 17 fishers were released by the Lankan court on July 30 under conditions to not violate the IMBL in future, while one fisherman was sentenced to undergo prison term for having repeated the offence. The custody of the other seven fishermen was extended as they had ventured into the sea in an unregistered boat.

However, on Thursday, the court ordered the release of all seven of them under the condition of not repeating the offence. The fishermen were handed over to officials, but their boats remain confiscated, sources said.