Tourism department to introduce heritage walks in Tiruchy temple

TIRUCHY: In a move aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Tiruchy, the tourism department has announced the launch of heritage walks at several ancient temples and historical sites in the city.

The initiative will specifically target school students, inviting them to explore the architectural marvels that define the city’s landscape, officials said. The programme will initially focus on two iconic sites: the Thayumanaswamy temple at Rock Fort and the Pundarikakshan Perumal temple in Thiruvallarai.

“We have planned to invite school students to participate in the heritage walks. The initiative will provide students with a unique opportunity to understand the ancient art and architecture of Tiruchy’s temples,” a senior tourism official told TNIE.

“By participating in such walks, students will learn the intricate details of temple architecture, including the art of inscription reading and the traditional chiseling techniques used in temple construction.”

“The Rock Fort temple is known for its dramatic hilltop location and historical significance, and the Pundarikakshan Perumal temple, renowned for its exquisite carvings and swastik-shaped tank,” the official added.

To ensure that students gain a solid understanding of these sites, the department plans to collaborate with renowned historians and archaeologists from the city. This aims to provide an educational experience, the official added.