Ancient metal idol worth Rs 2 crores seized in Tamil Nadu, 7 arrested

THANJAVUR: The Idol Wing CID seized an ancient metal idol valued around Rs. 2 crores in international market. Seven persons arrested in this regard were produced before a court in Kumbakonam on Friday.

According to sources, based on a tip-off a special team of the Idol wing of Thanjavur on August 8th conducted a vehicle check-up in Thanjavur-Tiruchy highways. During the check-up, the team inspected a car and a two-wheeler parked in Melthiruvizhapatti located on the highways. During the inspection of the car, the idol wing team unearthed a two and a half feet high ancient metal idol of Lord Perumal.

Following this, the police team interrogated those found in the car and the two-wheeler. Those in the car were identified as J Rajendran (52) of Arumbakkam, Chennai, S Rajkumar (36) of Alamankurichi near Kumbakonam, A Dinesh (28), S Jaishankar (58) both from Inamkiliyur of Tiruvarur district, K Vijay (28) of Nattarmangalam of Cuddalore district. Those on the two-wheeler were identified as R Harish (26) of Maharajapuram in Thanjavur district and V Ajithkumar (26) of Kandamangalam in Cuddalore district.