Ancient metal idol worth Rs 2 crores seized in Tamil Nadu, 7 arrested

THANJAVUR: The Idol Wing CID seized an ancient metal idol valued around Rs. 2 crores in international market. Seven persons arrested in this regard were produced before a court in Kumbakonam on Friday.
According to sources, based on a tip-off a special team of the Idol wing of Thanjavur on August 8th conducted a vehicle check-up in Thanjavur-Tiruchy highways. During the check-up, the team inspected a car and a two-wheeler parked in Melthiruvizhapatti located on the highways. During the inspection of the car, the idol wing team unearthed a two and a half feet high ancient metal idol of Lord Perumal.
Following this, the police team interrogated those found in the car and the two-wheeler. Those in the car were identified as J Rajendran (52) of Arumbakkam, Chennai, S Rajkumar (36) of Alamankurichi near Kumbakonam, A Dinesh (28), S Jaishankar (58) both from Inamkiliyur of Tiruvarur district, K Vijay (28) of Nattarmangalam of Cuddalore district. Those on the two-wheeler were identified as R Harish (26) of Maharajapuram in Thanjavur district and V Ajithkumar (26) of Kandamangalam in Cuddalore district.
During the inquiry, Dinesh of Inamkiliyur in Tiruvarur district confessed that when his father Anandakumar was engaged in desilting the Thozhuvur river in the area, 12 years ago, stumbled upon the idol under the river bed.
He did not inform revenue authorities about the find and kept it in the cow shed of their house. After the death of his father, Dinesh planned to sell the idol for Rs. 2 crores, with the help of his associates, the Idol wing police sources said.
Following the confession the police seized the idol and the two vehicles used for smuggling the idol. All the seven were arrested and produced before a court in Kumbakonam on Friday. Idol Wing police said according to the preliminary investigations the idol might be from the 15th or 16th century CE. Further investigation are on to ascertain whether the idol was indeed found during desilting or stolen from any temple and whether any others were involved in the smuggling of the antique, police sources added.