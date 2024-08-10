‘Caste census must in TN, SC may strike down 69 per cent quota’

Caste-wise census has become the most debated topic in Tamil Nadu today. DMK president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, has made it clear that he has no intention of following the examples of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar or Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in conducting caste survey in the state. Instead, he has passed the responsibility to the Union Government.

The arguments put forward by the CM that only the Union Government can conduct caste census are unacceptable. The decadal census conducted by the centre is a head count of various communities and it is not a socio, economic, and educational survey. The data collected through the census is not sufficient to determine the quantum and type of affirmative actions, including reservation, to be designed. Such detailed data can be collected by the state governments under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

Tamil Nadu has a long history of reservation. The Justice Party implemented 100% reservation for various communities when it was in power in 1927. This was abolished by the court after Independence through the judgment in the Shenbagam Durairajan case. Due to the massive protest in Tamil Nadu, the first amendment to the Constitution was made in 1951 and a new Article 15(4) was added, and the right of reservation was given to the states. The quantum of reservation was set as 40%. It was later increased to 41% in 1954.

In 1971, the reservation for Backward Classes (BC) was increased to 31% and reservation for Scheduled Castes to 18%, and the total reservation went up to 49%. In the 1980s, during Dr MGR’s regime, reservation for BCs was increased to 50% and the total reservation was increased to 68%. Following the Vanniyar reservation struggle, in 1989, the then DMK government divided the 50% reservation for backward classes, giving 30% reservation to backward classes and 20% to most backward classes. Also 1% reservation was given to tribals for the first time. With that, the total reservation in TN reached 69%.