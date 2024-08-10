CM Stalin: Dravidian model government committed to social justice

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched the ‘Tamizh Pudhalvan’ scheme under which Rs 1,000 per month will be given to boys from government and aided schools for pursuing higher education.

Launching the scheme at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore, Stalin said the ‘Dravidian model’ government is committed to social justice and outlined the slew of welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

‘Tamizh Pudhalvan’ scheme is applicable to boys who have completed their education from Classes 6 to 12 in government schools. Aided school students who studied in Tamil medium from Classes 6 to 12 are also eligible. Besides three, four and five-year courses, aspirants who pursue industrial training courses after completing Class 8 and 10 are also eligible to receive the Rs 1,000 monthly aid.

Arts, science, law, engineering and medicine are among the courses included under the scheme. There will be no cap on the number of students from a family who can apply for the scheme. The CM distributed debit cards to students to mark the launch of the scheme.

Stalin said, “Last night, I ordered crediting Rs 1,000 for this month to your bank accounts, did you receive a message of credit, have you got it?” As the students displayed messages in their phones, the CM said ‘thank you’. “If we say Dravidian model government, it is social justice government. It is functioning to ensure economic independence for women and educational rights for students,” he said.

“The free bus ride for women has been used 518 crore times. Under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, about 1.15 crore women are being provided Rs 1,000 every month. As many as 20.73 lakh children have benefited under the breakfast scheme. So far, 28 lakh students have received training to ensure employability under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme. Under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, about 3.28 lakh girls get Rs 1,000 assistance per month,” the CM said.

Vanathi on stage with CM

On the sidelines of the launch of the scheme, CM MK Stalin invited Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan to a function on August 18 when a coin would be released by the centre to mark the birth centenary of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Vanathi, who shared the stage with Stalin at the college, said, “The CM invited me and said all party leaders would participate in the event. Accepting his invitation, I sought some time to discuss issues in my constituency. He has agreed to give me an appointment.”