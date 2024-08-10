Cops must not interfere in student disputes at school: TN Assembly speaker M Appavu

TIRUNELVELI: Commenting on the frequent clashes among school students in Tirunelveli district, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said on Friday that school headmasters should be allowed to resolve the issues and take action against the erring students. He added that the police department and district administration should not intervene in matters between students on school premises.

He advised the media not to report the caste of students involved in minor scuffles. “School headmasters should be allowed to resolve issues and take action by suspending or terminating the erring students. The district administration and police department should not intervene in such issues.

I have communicated this to Chief Minister M K Stalin. When students are fighting outside the school, police can intervene. Teachers and the school management committee can resolve issues between students on school premises,” Appavu said. He added that such disputes used to occur even when he was a student.

“Recently, five students of a Radhapuram-based school were involved in a minor dispute. Their parents wanted to resolve the issue without the intervention of the police. After approaching the school headmaster and panchayat president, the parents met me. I requested Collector K P Karthikeyan to retain the students in the school.

Another incident took place in a school in Seelathikulam. However, it was not a caste clash. Private school students in Valliyoor were also involved in a clash. While the police took action against them, the parents resolved the dispute. However, the media exaggerated the issue,” he added.