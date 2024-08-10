Dalit man dies in jail, kin suspect torture; Magisterial probe ordered

VILLUPURAM: A 31-year-old Dalit man died a few hours after being remanded in judicial custody at Villupuram sub-jail on Friday, leaving family members in shock and triggering suspicion of death due to alleged custodial torture. A judicial magistrate inquiry under Section 196 of BNSS (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death) has been ordered.

According to his family members, a few auto drivers saw N Arputharaj alias Appu being brought by Villupuram West Police to the police station early on Thursday. The police, however, claimed that he was arrested around 1 pm and produced before judicial magistrate II V Rathika on Thursday night and was sent to the sub-jail at Vedampattu. Hours after he was taken to the prison, Arputharaj was brought dead to the Villupuram Government Hospital around 7am on Friday.

“He was taken into custody by the police on Thursday morning but we were not informed about it. Police recorded that he was arrested in the noon, but that too was not informed to us. Our relatives who are auto drivers told us that police took him into custody though several of them told the cops that he was sick” said T Sumathi (36), his sister.

The family members allege that Appu was tortured, either in custody or in prison, which led to his death.