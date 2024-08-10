Dalit man dies in jail, kin suspect torture; Magisterial probe ordered

VILLUPURAM: A 31-year-old Dalit man died a few hours after being remanded in judicial custody at Villupuram sub-jail on Friday, leaving family members in shock and triggering suspicion of death due to alleged custodial torture. A judicial magistrate inquiry under Section 196 of BNSS (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death) has been ordered.
According to his family members, a few auto drivers saw N Arputharaj alias Appu being brought by Villupuram West Police to the police station early on Thursday. The police, however, claimed that he was arrested around 1 pm and produced before judicial magistrate II V Rathika on Thursday night and was sent to the sub-jail at Vedampattu. Hours after he was taken to the prison, Arputharaj was brought dead to the Villupuram Government Hospital around 7am on Friday.
“He was taken into custody by the police on Thursday morning but we were not informed about it. Police recorded that he was arrested in the noon, but that too was not informed to us. Our relatives who are auto drivers told us that police took him into custody though several of them told the cops that he was sick” said T Sumathi (36), his sister.
The family members allege that Appu was tortured, either in custody or in prison, which led to his death.
“There were bruises all over his body, particularly on his shoulders. His face was swollen and his hands and elbows looked unusual. We suspect that he was brutally beaten by the police after he was arrested on Thursday morning. Even the JM did not check him before passing the remand orders. It is clearly a custodial death and the state government must take action to ensure justice for Appu,” said N Gandhi (34), his another sister.
Villupuram Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach told TNIE, “Arputharaj was arrested based on a court warrant for a case of trespassing and criminal intimidation booked in 2016. He was arrested and remanded as per judicial proceedings. Fourteen hours after imprisonment, he fell sick. He was taken to the GH but was declared brought dead. A judicial magistrate inquiry under Section 196 of BNSS has been initiated. The JM will investigate the matter.”