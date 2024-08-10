Independence from poor network: 4G link for TN's Jawadhu Hills from August 15

VELLORE: After a 15-year struggle with poor network connectivity, the Hindu Malayali tribal communities in the Jawadhu Hills of Vellore district are set to receive proper signal coverage. Three towers here will be equipped with 4G signal on August 15, said sources.

According to BSNL officials, towers in the villages of Alleri and Yelluparai under Peenjamandhai panchayat, along with Pallampattu panchayat, are going to be upgraded with 4G signal. In the North Arcot district, there are a total of 448 existing towers in both plains and hills, with 42 newly installed BSNL towers.

Among these, the three towers in Jawadhu Hills were installed a while ago. However, these weren’t working properly for many years and have now been upgraded to 4G. “As many as 17 towers have been erected in Tiruvannamalai’s Jamunamarathur, and they are in the process of receiving signal,” officials added.

This BSNL tower signal project falls under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), which aims to provide rural and remote areas of the country with non-discriminatory access to mobile networks and services. In 2009, the Peenjamandhai Nayakanur village in the Jawadhu Hills received its first BSNL tower signal.