Marine species rescue continues to increase in Ramnad range

RAMANATHAPURAM: A series of awareness programmes have been aiding in increasing the rescue of marine species in Ramanathapuram range in the 2024-2025 period. As many as six species have been rescued by the forest department and local fishermen. The forest department is planning to increase awareness in coastal areas to emphasise the importance of marine species.

The Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay houses numerous marine species including the endangered dugongs, olive ridley, dolphins and porpoises. The forest department continues to take measures to protect and preserve marine species. A series of awareness campaigns and classes about handling endangered species during rescues have been hosted among the fishermen in Ramanathapuram. As of April 2024, six rescues have been carried out in the range, including two dugongs, three turtles and one pygmy killer whale.

Official sources said that in 2022-2023, 102 rescues were carried out and in 2023-2024, 92 rescues were carried out. Over 80 rescued species are turtles, while the remaining are dolphins and dugongs.

Wildlife Warden of the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar said, "The department has been taking a series of measures towards protecting endangered species. It is appreciable that the number of rescue efforts carried out by fishermen has greatly increased. We recently hosted special training sessions for fishermen on handling marine species while rescuing them, as species like dugongs are hyper-sensitive. Appreciating fishermen, special awards and prizes are being distributed by the forest department."

He added that turtles are at risk of being endangered during hatching season. Hence, to protect them, the department has been conducting a study to improve the success rate of hatching. Measures are being taken to protect, rescue and release species in need of help, he said.