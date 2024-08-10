NGT: Convene meeting to curb mussel spread in TN's Kosasthaliyar

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal has directed the chief secretary to convene an urgent meeting with department officials and port authorities concerned on controlling the spread of Kaaka Azhi (Charru Mussels) in Kosasthaliyar backwaters in Ennore. A detailed report has been sought by the next date of hearing scheduled for August 27.

The tribunal, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, expressed disappointment in the way in which the Water Resources Department (WRD) has been handling the issue.

“Even if any of the port trusts or any ports are responsible for bringing the invasive species, the state government has to address the issue first and then recover the expenditure from the wrongdoers. Despite the passage of more than seven months, the government has not taken any action despite knowing well that each day’s delay would cause irreparable loss,” the bench said.

The applicant S Kumaresan, a fisherman from Tiruvallur, complained that the spread is very rapid. The government’s counsel alleged the three ports are responsible, and the invasive mussels could have entered the water only through ships ballast waters.

The WRD, in its status report, said it would seek the government’s approval for the removal of invasive species by dredging the Kosasthalaiyar. Now, the invasive species have spread to Ennore creek and Pulicat.

TNIE published a detailed report on how rapid the Charu mussels spread, impacting the reproduction of prawns, crabs and mullets. The growth has reached the surface, compromising the depth and causing disruption to the movement of fishing boats.