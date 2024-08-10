Pondy CM banner: Principal district judge writes to HC to initiate contempt action

PUDUCHERRY: The principal district judge of Puducherry, T Chandrasekaran, has sent a complaint to the Madras High Court for initiating a contempt action against the UT’s administration for violating the ban on unauthorised banners on Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s birthday.

In a complaint note sent on August 7 to the Registrar General of the HC, justice Chandrasekaran pointed to significant infringements during the birthday celebrations of Rangasamy on August 4. According to the letter, starting August 1, 2024, the CM’s supporters displayed numerous banners, hoardings, and cut-outs with his photographs across Puducherry, in violation of the High Court’s orders dated October 1, 2021, and April 28, 2022.

In an additional grievance, the justice Chandrasekaran said that Puducherry administration had withdrawn a WhatsApp helpline number, which had allowed the public to report illegal hoardings. This move, cited as being due to ‘administrative reasons,’ has raised concerns about the administration’s commitment to upholding the court’s directives.

“The erection of illegal banners, hoardings and cut-outs by political parties being a perennial issue in Puducherry mandates consideration and legal action against the competent authorities who do not have inclination to adhere with the directions of the Hon’ble High court, Madras,” justice Chandrasekaran said.

“Hence, it is requested to initiate contempt proceedings against the District Administration of Puducherry forthwith to avert road traffic accidents, avoid imminent threat to the lives of pedestrians, safeguard the interest of the general public and to maintain the Rule of Law,” he added.