Several EB staff in Tamil Nadu fail to upload pics on safety app

CHENNAI: Of the 2,817 Tangedco sections in the state, as many as 788 did not upload even a single photo in the TNEB Safety app for June. The app was launched last year to ensure use of safety measures such as earth rods and hand gloves for linemen, assistants and foremen before they begin work on power lines and transformers. Photos of employees wearing the safety gear are to be uploaded on the app.

As per Tangedco data accessed by TNIE, the Chennai-West region topped the list with 71 sections under it failing to comply. E Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, said, “The reason for not uploading photos on the app is that there is no manpower. Only one field staff attends to faults. In such cases, how can he take photos?”

He also cited the poor quality of poles as a major reason for accidents. “A gang man recently fell when a pole at Perambalur he was working on suddenly broke. Tangedco must focus on these issues,” Natarajan added.

A Sekkizhar, general secretary of the TNEB Employees Federation, said, “Without supporting staff, how can a field worker alone take photos on the field? The only other way is for them to take selfies and upload them.”

In addition to the response to the app being unsatisfactory, the app by itself is plagued with flaws. Official sources said there is no monitoring mechanism in place to comb through the hundreds of photos that are uploaded on the app.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “At present, we do not have any plan to appoint more staff as the trifurcation work is ongoing. However, we plan to adopt outsourcing methods.”